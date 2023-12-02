The stages of the Region, and especially the Romea de Murcia, one of her favorite theaters, where she always ended her performances with the audience cheering her on their feet, know well what an excellent actress Concha Velasco was, who leaves countless good memories in thousands of spectators who faithfully followed his career.

Her best productions have been enjoyed in the Region, a land to which she was also linked, in addition to the family ties of her ex-husband, Paco Marsó, with Águilas, due to her close relationship with the Rabal family. Also for her professional successes with the Murcian Ángel Fernández Montesinos, who directed her in memorable productions such as ‘Mom, I want to be an artist’ and Eduardo de Filippo’s work ‘Filomena Marturano’; her friendship with the former socialist politician and theater entrepreneur, José Manuel Garrido; how happy it made her to receive, in 2003, the San Javier Theater Festival Award; or the national premiere at the Romea, in 1997, of one of the texts that she always dreamed of interpreting, ‘The Tattooed Rose’, by Tennessee Williams.

The actress, who on several occasions was masterfully illuminated on stage by Paco Leal, also from Murcia, never forgot the enormous achievement she achieved in 2012: filling the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia with a modest production designed for theaters, ‘Concha. What I want is to dance’, which was programmed with great success by the cultural manager Alfonso Riera. The performance with which she said goodbye in 2021, ‘María’s Room’, written by her son Manuel de ella, could also be seen in the Region.