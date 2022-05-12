His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, awarded Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the “Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Military Medal” in appreciation and honor for his giving and sincere efforts in serving the nation during the course of nearly 50 years of effort and work.

Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, decorated the decoration with Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, during a ceremony held in Abu Murikha, the historic building that witnessed the signing of the agreement to unify the armed forces in the UAE, which restored His Highness opened it today.

His Highness praised Al-Rumaithi’s efforts and sincerity in the service of his country.. He said that he is a great stature in morals and military action and an authentic model in leadership and planning.. He pointed out that generations have learned from his military and field experience during his nearly fifty-year military career, which was full of giving and continuous work. .Dedication to duty.

He added that honoring Al-Rumaithi today with the “Zayed Medal” is a tribute to his honorable person and the meanings and values ​​he represents and the institution to which he belongs and dear to everyone’s hearts.. Noting that his likes are proud of the nation.. God willing, his giving continues to serve his country and society.

For his part, Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this appreciation and that generous gesture.. praising the directives of the wise leadership that had a great impact in promoting the values ​​of loyalty, belonging and giving to serve our country.

He expressed his pride and pride in being part of this military institution, which produced generations of the first generation and the current generation of the best sons of the nation who formed an impenetrable fortress to preserve its security, stability, gains and unity.

The opening and awarding ceremony were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and commanders and officers of military units.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the attendees toured the building, which was reopened today in the Abu Murikha area, coinciding with the 46th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, which the country celebrated this month.

His Highness was briefed on the development and modernization work that took place in the building and its facilities.. His Highness and the audience recalled the historical moments that the building witnessed and its symbolic and moral importance to the people of the Emirates in general.. Expressing his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of all those working on this “building” project in order to preserve the landmarks And the sites that were linked to events that formed pivotal stations in the history of our state and people, to tell their story to future generations and their implications.



