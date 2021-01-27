David julius, a scientist at the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, from the Scripps Institute, in La Jolla, United States, have received this Wednesday the thirteenth edition of the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in the Biology and Biomedicine category for “identifying the receptors that allow us to perceive temperature, pain and pressure”, according to the jury’s minutes.

The two researchers’ findings help understand the complexity of touch, perhaps the least studied of the five human senses. “Julius and Patapoutian”, says the jury, “have revealed the molecular and neural bases for the thermal and mechanical sensations of the human body”. The work of the two winners also opens up new possibilities for the development of therapies and treatments that reduce acute and chronic pain generated by trauma and other diseases, for example pain associated with inflammatory processes such as arthritis.

Spicy and hot, mint and cold

Julius (New York, 1955) discovered that the receptor that causes the burning sensation in the mouth when spicy food is eaten is the same one that detects heat on the skin. The researcher, with a degree in Life Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, explains in a video that to discover the first temperature receptors or detectors “we go to the natural world and take advantage of the fact that some plants such as chili peppers cause a sensation of painful burning ”.

Julius’ challenge was to understand how the main hot agent in bell peppers, called capsaicin, interacts with the nervous system and sensory nerve fibers to generate a sensation of heat. The jury’s minutes explain that the scientist, a doctor in Biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley, “identified the first gene that encodes a receptor that acts as a temperature sensor, the TRPV1 protein.”

Julius discovered that the signal sent by the receptor is integrated into the brain and, if the heat is so high that it can burn tissues, it is interpreted as pain. “Plants defend themselves by generating substances that cause pain to their predators, and it occurred to us to exploit these tools to try to understand the sensation of pain on a molecular scale,” said Julius.

After finding the relationship between hot and spicy, Julius and his team searched for the cold receptor and found that the receptor for menthol and low temperature was the same. “The most fascinating thing about this finding was that this molecule is genetically very similar to the receptor activated by capsaicin in chili peppers and heat,” says Julius. And he continues: “These discoveries revealed to us that nature uses a common strategy that allows our nervous system to detect changes in temperature through a family of similar molecules.”

Mechanobiology, pressure on the skin and arteries

Ardem Patapoutian (Lebanon, 1967) discovered receptors for mechanical forces that determine the sensation of pressure in the skin and in the blood vessels. Their findings have fueled a new field of science investigating the interactions between biology, engineering, and physics called mechanobiology.

According to the jury, Patapoutian investigates for the first time the role of pressure receptors inside the body, in systems such as the excretory, to alert when the urinary bladder is full, or the circulatory one, to regulate the pressure in the vessels blood. According to the minutes, Patapoutian “identified the genes for receptors that are activated by tension, the mechanical force of stretching.” These proteins are called Piezos and “are responsible for the perception of pressure in the skin and blood vessels, so their importance for health goes beyond the sense of touch.” Piezos are also responsible for detecting a caress or alerting when the skin is inflamed after a sunburn.

Our bodies, says the researcher who came to the United States fleeing the war in Lebanon, communicate mainly through chemicals. “Most of what we know is chemical perception, including taste and smell, but an overlooked part of biology has been the idea of ​​pressure sensing for mechanosensation. We know that touch is a system that depends on it. Mechanical physical forces are translated into electrical or chemical senses that our neurons can understand ”.

Patapoutian’s group has found the three-dimensional structure of Piezo receptors, which also helps to understand their mechanical functioning: they are large proteins that enter and leave the cell membrane tens of times, as if they were an elastic thread that stretches and shrink. The Scripps Institute researcher has also found that these sensors play a fundamental role in proprioception, the ability to sense the relative position of parts of the body, “a sense that we do not pay attention to because we cannot turn it off”, but of which we are fully dependent to stand up or learn to walk.

Patapoutian, a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Ph.D. in Biology from the California Institute of Technology, explains that Piezos are also used to detect bone density and blood pressure. “We can think that manipulating Piezo levels could be beneficial for hypertension and osteoporosis.”

