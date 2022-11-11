Considered one of the best films of the Lima Film Festival and winner of three important awards: Audience Award for Best Film, Ministry of Culture Jury Award for Best Peruvian Film and PUCP Community Award for Best Film Made in Peru, the Bolivian-Peruvian co-production Willaq Pirqathe cinema of my town premiered its first official trailer at the door of its national premiere set for next December 8.

The film, directed by César Galindo and produced by Jedy Ortega Together with Casablanca Cine, it tells an endearing story of how a boy discovers the seventh art in his hometown and has also won the National Contest for Fiction Feature Film Projects in Native Languages ​​from the Ministry of Culture of Peru and the Co-Production Award of the IBERMEDIA Program.

The film spoken in Quechua, is carried out by the boy Víctor Acuriowho plays Sistu, in addition to the performances of Hermelinda Luján (mother Simona), Melisa Álvarez (Lucicha), Alder Yauricasa (Florencio), Cosme Flores (Rolín), Bernando Rosado, who plays the projectionist and Juan Ubaldo Huamán, who embodies the compadre.

Sistu and her small community in the Andes discover the magic of cinema. This meeting causes a stir but also confronts them with their culture and highlights the limitations of the community to understand and read Spanish. As a solution, they choose Sistu so that every week he goes to town to see a movie and tells everyone in the square about it. One day he finds the canchón empty, the cinema is gone. Sistu’s enthusiasm for telling the weekly story to the people who are waiting for him makes him create his own cinema, with his own actors, with his own culture and above all, in his own language. the.