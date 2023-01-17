Journalist Janio de Freitas, 90 years old, is a reference in the Brazilian media. Reporting on the investigation of crimes in public administration was a special highlight in his career, which began 69 years ago. During this period, he accompanied the governments of 23 presidents of the Republic.

Janio will be a columnist for Power360 from Friday (20.jan.2023). It will publish weekly articles every Friday. He will also write when the situation of power requires immediate analysis.

“It is a reference name in Brazilian journalism. Janio de Freitas will continue to contribute to the public debate and explain Brazilian politics to readers.”says the Editor-in-Chief of the Power360Fernando Rodrigues, 59 years old.

Click on the arrows in the images in the gallery below to find out more about the 69 years of Janio de Freitas’ professional career, who accompanied the governments of 23 Presidents of the Republic:

Janio was born in Niterói (RJ) on June 9, 1932. He started in journalism in 1954, in the Carioca Diary. Before that he wanted to make a career in civil aviation. But an injury in a basketball game changed plans.

In 1955, Janio started working at the magazine Headline. He was part of the team responsible for renovating it. He worked as a reporter, photographer and designer. He rose to the position of editor-in-chief.

From 1957, he started to work in the Jornal do Brasil. He was also part of the team that carried out the renovation of the publication. The first page now has photographs, the titles are more attractive and the white spaces on the pages are enlarged, making reading more fluid. The changes influenced all Brazilian print media at the time.

After going through several publications, Janio became a columnist for Folha de S.Paulo in 1980. In 1983 it revealed the worsening health of President João Figueiredo (1918-1999), who a week later would take leave and undergo heart surgery in the USA.



Sérgio Freitas – 16.jan.23 Janio de Freitas, 90 years old, in a photo taken on January 16, 2023

North-South Railroad

At Sheet, Janio was responsible for one of the most impactful revelations in the history of the Brazilian media. He wrote on May 13, 1987 that construction companies had previously agreed on the result of the bidding process for the North-South railroad work. The federal government had announced the winners of the competition the day before (May 12, 1987) the report was published.

The president at the time was José Sarney, from the PMDB (current MDB). Each lot of the work, 18 in total, had a winning construction company. Janio learned which list had been combined and had access to this information about the division between the companies before the result was publicly known.

The method of revealing the prior slicing was ingenious: 5 days before the official result was known, Janio de Freitas asked the newspaper to publish in the classifieds section, in encrypted form, the distribution of the excerpts between the companies.

Was columnist gives Sheet for 42 years, until December 2022. He wrote in the Sunday print edition. The newspaper shut him down for “expense containment”.

need to innovate

Janio said in an interview with Power360 in May 2022 that journalism needs innovations to fulfill its mission of informing society and providing development. According to him, the conventional media has not yet adapted to the internet.

The interview was published when the report on Norte-Sul had completed 35 years. Janio mentioned the article (May 13, 1997) about buying votes for re-election during Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s government. The investigation by Fernando Rodrigues, who at the time worked at Sheetcompleted 25 years on the same date that Norte-Sul turned 35.

The two stories won the main category of the Esso Journalism Award, the most important of the media during its 60 years of existence (1955-2015).