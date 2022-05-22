Honigmann was born in 1951 in the Peruvian capital Lima. At the end of the 1970s she settled in the Netherlands. She has several international awards to her name.

Honigmann is regarded as one of the greatest Dutch documentary makers, who caused a furore nationally and internationally with, among other things: Metal and Melancholy (1993), O Amor Natural (1996), The Underground Orchestra (1997) and crazy (1999). In total, Honigmann made more than forty films. Music has always played an important role. In the making process, improvisation and intuition were very important for the filmmaker.

In the Netherlands she received a Golden Calf twice: in 1999 for her film crazyabout the experiences of Dutch blue helmets, and in 2006 for her documentary forever† It is set in the famous Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. In 2016 Honigmann won the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Prize, an oeuvre prize for someone ‘who has made a special contribution to the cultural field’.

The director produced most of her films in the Netherlands, but her success reached all over the world. She has had various retrospectives and retrospectives on major venues such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York (2003), the Center Pompidou in Paris (2010) and the International Documentary Film Festival Munich (2020). In 2007 she received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Hot Docs Canadian Documentary Festival.

It had been known for some time that Honigmann was terminally ill. For her documentary no hay camino from 2021 she traveled to her native Peru and looked back at her oeuvre with important people from her life. It wasn’t supposed to be her last film. In interviews around the release of no hay camino she stressed that she still had countless ideas.

The director leaves behind her husband, son and stepson.