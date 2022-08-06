Sinaloa.- The Grand Prize for Freedom of the Press in memory of Luis Enrique Ramirez and 12 other journalists murdered in Mexico, dimension the work and ljournalistic legacy left by the columnist of Debate, agreed relatives of the also founder of Reliable Sources.

The journalist’s niece He commented that this post-mortem award is nothing more than a recognition of his work and career.

Pride

“We are very proud and moved at the same time that it is that way, that even when he is no longer physically there, he continues to be recognized. It is proof of all his work, of all his talent, of everything he was, ”said Carmen.

Luis Enrique’s rebellion for going to study in Mexico City, he emphasized, was worth it.

Valeria Jáuregui, niece of the author of the book The wisdom tooth, highlighted her pride in the award, her work and her excellence.

“We were always very proud of my uncle, we always knew what he was capable of. He was a great journalist. Obviously there were empty (spaces) in which he fit, in which he was encouraged to say things that other people did not, “he stressed.

The award, he indicated, means pride for the family. “She left one of the great feathers of Sinaloa,” said Valeria.

Context

Journalist and author of the book “The wisdom tooth”

Born in Culiacán, Luis Enrique Ramírez studied at the Sinaloa School of Social Communication and began journalism in 1980. He was a columnist for Debate and founder of the news portal Fuentes Fidedignas.

We recommend you read:

The IAPA recognizes him with the Grand Prize for Freedom of the Press, along with 12 other journalists murdered from October 2021 to date in Mexico.