The Murcian architect Patricia Reus has received recognition from the Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism for her reflections in the Sunday section ‘Table for Five’ (Daniel Torregrosa, Patricia Reus, Aarón Sáez, Tatiana Abellán and Loola Pérez) of LA VERDAD. “I want to think that this award shows that the reflections on the space we inhabit had the need to be disseminated beyond our disciplinary environment as a way of getting involved in the construction of a society committed to the challenges of its time,” said the columnist, who works at the Blancafort-Reus studio from Murcia.

The professor from the Department of Architecture and Building Technology was the winner in the ‘Research and Dissemination’ category of the XVI Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urban Planning organized by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, ex aequo with other professionals who also carry out this dissemination work in other local written media. The candidacy ‘Articles on architecture and urban planning in the local press’, which includes articles by Patricia Reus, José Francisco García-Sánchez (Diario de Almería), Luis Navarro Jover (Prensa Ibérica) and Nuria Prieto González (Quincemil), is he imposed on 150 other proposals. The awards were presented this week at the Royal Artillery Factory of Seville.

Patricia Reus received the award from the XII Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism in the ‘Publications’ category in 2022. Last May, the landscape intervention in the surroundings of the Sierra Espuña Plane, by Patricia Reus and Professor Jaume Blancafort, was selected for the European AHI (Architectural Heritage Intervention) award.