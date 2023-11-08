He is the man of 3D printing at the service of dentistry. More generally, digital applied to oral care with one objective: to restore smiles to patients, even in the most complex cases. For this commitment, carried out on the Italy-USA axis, the dentist and periodontist from Rome Giuseppe Cicero, 33 years old, received today the ‘Firenze Donna Award – In Honor of the Italy that Honors us’ “for the results obtained at “abroad, but also in our country – we read in a note – in dental innovation and dental health. A research activity that has led him, since he was under 30, to develop innovative clinical protocols for regeneration bone and dental implantology using 3D printing on both sides of the Atlantic, between Italy and the United States”.

“Between three-dimensional images and holographic technique, the new frontiers of dentistry in the operating room, interventions are becoming increasingly safer and more precise”, says Cicero. “With 3D printing – he explains – we are able to improve diagnoses and limit clinical errors as much as possible, creating increasingly tailor-made surgery. With the holographic technique, however, it becomes possible to enter inside anatomical structures in the form of holograms, helping the clinician even more to correctly visualize all the anatomical structures necessary to make more precise diagnoses. I am particularly pleased and grateful – comments Cicero – to have received the Firenze Donna Award, together with many illustrious names. I wanted to return specifically from New York to collect it and it is an honor for me to be recognized for the work done in recent years as a particularly deserving Italian”.

Cicero – continues the note – teaches and practices his profession between New York and Newport Rhode Island, but has never abandoned his starting point, namely the family studio in Rome. He was a precursor of the use of 3D printing in dentistry, so much so that in 2018, at just 28 years old, he was included among the 30 under 30 most influential in the medical field in Europe by ‘Forbes’ magazine. A result made possible precisely by the research begun during the years of specialization in the United States.

“I have been dedicating myself to research on 3D printing for 8 years – recalls Cicero – and on holographic printing for 2. The most modern technologies, such as 3D printing and holography, can now offer increasingly tailor-made treatments for dental and maxillofacial regenerative therapies. facials.”

Thanks to these new technologies, explains the specialist, “the patient can literally touch the starting situation first-hand and share first-hand the clinical path to be faced. All this increases patients’ awareness which in many cases is fundamental to achieving results desired. 3D printing and holography today represent a cutting-edge and particularly stimulating frontier, towards which we are engaged in fruitful research and collaboration to continue to improve them and make them concretely applicable in everyday practice and within everyone’s reach “. If you ask him to choose between Italy and the United States, Cicero has no doubts: “Both. For now I don’t intend to abandon either of the two countries, to which I owe a lot.”