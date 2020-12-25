A meeting was held at the Patriarchal and Synodal Residences located in the Danilov Monastery His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and the president of the company “Nornickel” Vladimir Potanin… During the meeting and conversation, issues of cooperation were discussed.

The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church congratulated Vladimir Potanin on the anniversary of his company – it turned 85 years old – and awarded the head of Norilsk Nickel with the Order of St. Prince Daniel of Moscow, 1st degree.

The Norilsk Nickel Company is one of the largest benefactors of the Russian Orthodox Church. The mining and metallurgical company took responsibility for important social and public projects, such as the First Public Orthodox TV Channel “Spas”, the Central Clinical Hospital of St. Alexis, Metropolitan of Moscow, as well as the Art Production Enterprise “Sofrino”.

In addition, over the past 5 years, Norilsk Nickel has provided support and assistance in the construction and repair of more than twenty churches and monasteries. Moreover, not only churches in Moscow, but also in the regions of the company’s presence – on the Taimyr and Kola Peninsulas, were in the sphere of their interests.

The head of the company, Vladimir Potanin and Norilsk Nickel, also provided financial assistance to vulnerable groups of the population, as well as to those who suffered from coronavirus infection. For example, funds were channeled to church shelters for mothers, humanitarian centers across the country and the Orthodox Mercy Relief Service in Moscow.

Due to such a large-scale assistance, 56 organizations were supported that provide assistance to large, incomplete and low-income women with children in crisis situations in 38 regions of Russia. They also supported 9 social projects – the Mercy hotline, the homeless help service, a group for working with petitioners, the Salvation Hangar, a house for mom, St. Sofia social house.

In addition, with the support of Norilsk Nickel, a special group of priests of the Commission for Hospital Ministry under the Diocesan Council of Moscow was formed in April. Until December 15, they made 982 visits to people infected with coronavirus, suspected of being infected with coronavirus and dying without symptoms of coronavirus infection. Also, part of the funds was sent to the Russian Orthodox Church to organize support for priests and their families.