Red Itevelesa, faithful to its goal of being closer to all those customers who trust in its services, organizes the second edition of the most exciting race of the year: “The Gran Kart 2”. Now passing the MOT will be more comfortable and attractive as you live a unique experience. This event of the Spanish company comes to Madrid, with the help of such special collaborators as Scalextric and Help Flash, and will be held on May 11 at the Ángel Burgueño karting, together with great content creators. A unique and unforgettable event in which the network's own team, clients and influencers will become the protagonists.

The Spanish company, Red Itevelesa, which has been dedicated to the technical inspection of vehicles since 1982, is a company that works to make a moment that can cause concern, such as passing the MOT, much simpler, closer and reassuring and even have a prize In addition to offering a high-quality service and guaranteeing road safety, it aims to transform the perception of this procedure and provide its customers with a more attractive and entertaining vision through actions such as “The Gran Kart 2.”

This event will consist of rounds of electrifying kart races between a dozen content creators, such as Victor Mongil, captain of Aniquiladores FC in the Kings League or the comedians Javito Rivas, Car de Lorenzo or Álvaro Casares, and clients of the Itevelesa Network. Some exciting laps that will end with a podium and awards ceremony, as well as an incredible party that, in this latest edition, will feature live music.

To get the double pass for The Gran Kart 2, the way to get it is clearly explained on the website and on social networks. “The Gran Kart 2” is presented as a unique event in which Red Itevelesa wants to thank all its customers for their trust with a raffle to be part of this experience. To get a companion pass, which includes a hotel night and travel to the city and karting, you just have to:

1. Have passed or passed the ITV at one of its facilities (between March 1, 2023 and May 4, 2024)

2. Follow Red Itevelesa on its social networks (Instagram and/or Facebook)

3. Fill out the participation form at itevelesa.com/grankart

The draw will be open until May 4 and a few days later the name of the winner will be announced on their website and social networks.