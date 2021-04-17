D.he space company SpaceX of high-tech pioneer Elon Musk is to build a new lunar module for the American space agency Nasa. As Nasa manager Lisa Watson-Morgan announced on Friday, SpaceX won the tender to develop a new lander for manned lunar missions. The space company Blue Origin of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the armaments company Dynetics had also applied for the contract.

For the first time since 1972, NASA wants to bring astronauts to the moon again. The Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to start as a test flight to the moon at the end of this year. Initially without a crew, she should orbit the moon and then return to earth. With Artemis 2, astronauts are expected to orbit the moon in 2023. Only Artemis 3 will actually land on Earth’s satellite with astronauts in 2024.

In the tender for NASA’s new lunar module, SpaceX offered a further development of its Starship spacecraft, with which Musk also wants to make trips to Mars possible in the long term. Recently, however, some prototypes exploded during tests.

SpaceX has already established itself in space travel with its Falcon-9 rocket. In November she completed her first manned mission to the International Space Station.

