D.he World Food Program of the United Nations will receive the Nobel Peace Prize this year, as the Nobel Committee announced on Friday in Oslo. With this, the jury pays tribute to the fight against hunger in the world.

Last year, the prestigious prize went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was honored above all for his initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

More than 300 candidates were in the running for Abiy’s successor. According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, 211 personalities and 107 organizations were nominated for this year’s award on time. This is the fourth highest number of nominations ever, but is well below the peak of 376 nominees from 2016. A jury appointed by the Norwegian Parliament is responsible for selecting the winner.

The names of the candidates are traditionally kept secret by the Nobel institutions for 50 years. However, some are disclosed in advance by those who have submitted the nomination – this may include politicians, academics and former Nobel Peace Prize winners. In the spring, two Swedish MPs announced that they had set up their young compatriot Thunberg and the climate movement Fridays for Future. Members of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag proposed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. A Norwegian parliamentary group nominated the people of Hong Kong for their fight for freedom and democracy.

A Norwegian MP also announced that he had nominated American President Donald Trump for his commitment to the agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, albeit for the 2021 award. However, it can be assumed that Trump will also be nominated for this year’s award has been. Experts don’t give him any chances.