The Mais Brasil Aviation Award, organized by the federal government, awarded the highlights of the country’s aviation sector, evaluated in 2022. In the airport category, the first place in the ranking went to Hercílio Luz Airport, in Florianópolis (SC). Also in the awards, Azul Linhas Aéreas stood out in the Airline category, in terms of quality and punctuality.

Awards for passenger satisfaction categories are distributed based on the scores attributed by travelers to both large and regional airports and indicators related to the services provided by airlines in the 20 main Brazilian airports.

The results come from the Passenger Satisfaction Survey conducted by SAC throughout 2022 at 61 airports.

See the winners:

airline

Punctuality – 1 award: Airline + Punctual – Azul Linhas Aéreas Quality – 1 award: Companhia Aérea + Brasil – Azul Linha Aéreas

National Airports (Handling over 1.5 million passengers)

Punctuality

Airport + Punctual – Airport for 1.5 to 5 million passengers – Vitória Airport Airport + Punctual – Airport with 5 to 10 million passengers – Recife Airport Airport + Punctual – Airport with more than 10 million passengers – Santos Dumont Airport

Overall Satisfaction