Riyadh (AFP)

French striker Karim Benzema and Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar led Al-Ittihad to a 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun, at the conclusion of the second stage of the Saudi Football League.

Al Taawoun took the lead through Gambian Musa Barrow (59), but Karim Benzema equalised with his first goal of the season (70), while Aouar added the second (98 from a penalty kick), and Al Taawoun defender Aoun Al-Sulli received a red card (95).

Al-Ittihad raised its score to six points, sharing the lead with Al-Ettifaq, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah, while Al-Taawoun’s score froze at three points, after its victory over Al-Fayha in the first stage.

Barrow opened the scoring with an amazing long-range shot “59”, and Al-Ittihad responded through Benzema, after he followed up a cross from Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti from the right side “70”.

The referee showed a red card to Al-Salouli for misconduct and objection to the decision to show him a yellow card (90).

Al-Ittihad took advantage of the numerical shortage and got a penalty kick, from which Aouar scored (98).

Al-Shabab quickly regained its balance, after losing to Al-Ettifaq 0-1, by defeating its host Al-Khaleej with a goal scored by Belgian Yannick Carrasco “60”.

Al-Shabab raised its score to three points in tenth place, while Al-Khaleej’s score froze at three points as well in eleventh place.

Al-Riyadh achieved its first victory this season by defeating Al-Khulud 3-1. Al-Riyadh took the lead with a “friendly fire” goal scored by Mohammed Jahfali in his own net “21”, Ibrahim Bayesh added the second “75” and Mohammed Al-Aql the third “94”, while Al-Khulud’s only goal was scored by the Spaniard Alex Collado “50”.

Al-Riyadh raised its score to four points in fifth place, after starting its journey with a draw against Al-Wehda.

On the other hand, Al-Khulud remained without points in sixteenth place after losing to Al-Ittihad by a late goal.