First away success of the season for the Venetians who hit the crossbar with Djuric and passed in the second half with Ngonge. The Salento, in the shade, remain at +4 on the third from last place but fear returns

Let’s put it this way: Verona chose the right moment. The first away win of the season comes four days from the end, but it’s very heavy. Lecce is skewered with a billiard shot from Ngonge 20 minutes from the gong which for the Venetians is worth +3 on the third from last place occupied by Spezia. A victory that rewards the order, rhythm and initiative of the guests, capable of producing a superior performance to a Lecce that was at first awkward and then too confusing. The wind of fear is now also blowing in Salento.

First half — Hellas is more alive and tries the cold punch after 2′: cross from the left and Djuric’s gore, the ball slams on the lower part of the crossbar, then the Salento defense sweeps. Shortly after the same script: Lazovic always works a ball in the left lane and serves it again on Djuric’s head, but Falcone denies him the goal with a super save. It seems like the incipit of an amusement park first half and instead everything comes back in the wake of attention and fear. Heavy points dance, which Verona would seem to deserve: they make the ball circulate better, take advantage of the numerical superiority in the middle of the field and the left lane from which the real dangers arise. Lecce accuses the vivacity of others, struggles to cue the Di Francesco-Ceesay-Strefezza trio, but at least gains ground. It doesn’t sting, but it eases the pressure in front of Falcone and that’s something. Strefezza returns to midfield, waves his arms, calls for the ball, but the maneuver does not take off: zero shots. On the other hand, many, even ferocious, kicks from one side and the other. At half-time Verona went with 58% of ball possession and the only shot on goal of the match. Lecce, on the other hand, knows they have to change pace. See also My father Dinetto had the hands of freedom. Ours have liquefied, they no longer have a hold

Ngonge shot — Getting out of that swamp of men in the middle of the field that chokes spaces and ideas is not easy for anyone. Strefezza and Di Francesco try to set up on their own, swinging furiously from one wing to the other, because supplies don’t arrive from behind. Verona never gives up on the lunge: Abildgaard and Magnani give Falcone chills, even if Lecce dictates the pace. However, the Bocchetti-Zaffaroni duo has the right intuition to pump fresh forces into the right positions. Verdi makes way for Ngonge who takes 6 minutes to produce the magical play. He catches the ball on the trocar, centers and unloads a left foot that Baschirotto deflects just enough to put Falcone out of action. Baroni inserts Banda for Di Francesco, the attacker sends a right footed shot onto the post in front of Montipò, but it’s offside. Lecce pushes, tries, but makes a lot of mistakes, especially on the flanks. Banda is the only one who truly believes in it. Too little. And now there are four days left. Of passion. For everyone. See also Disappeared in 1977 and declared dead in 2011. Today he was found in La Spezia

May 7, 2023 (change May 7, 2023 | 23:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Awakening #Hellas #Verona #moves #Lecce #troubles #Baroni #Lively #fight #salvation