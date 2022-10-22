Awakening from “Awakening”
The years of “awakening” were not a nightmare that dissipates upon waking, rather it was a fact that cannot be denied upon awakening, which is still hypothetical, considering that some of its pioneers jumped from its boat under the circumstantial necessity that forced them to jump, without providing objective reviews of all those poisons with which they poisoned the minds Arab and Islamic societies. What happened was not hypnosis, as much as it was infiltration by a group that hijacked religion and employed it with its texts and teachings and transformed it into frameworks that suit it and suit its goals.
Realistically, it is wrong to consider that Arab and Islamic societies have woken up from the reality of the incidents caused by Juhayman Al-Otaibi, who desecrated the Grand Mosque in the sacred month, as well as those similar incidents caused by the simultaneous Shiite revolutionary tide. Those relations between Muslims and Arabs with the world.
Nothing comes from a vacuum. Had it not been for major tremors to hit the region incubating these groups, the relations of the peoples of the region with the world would not have deteriorated during the period of a cold war between eastern and western camps. The podcast generation may be fortunate that it did not live in the cassette era, but this contemporary generation is still receiving the repercussions of the awakening with all its fanaticism. ; It is within the course of life and its details, for taboos are the origin, even if we try to consider them permissible by virtue of the moment when we call for a complete awakening from cheap pamphlets that formulated jurisprudential rulings, and interfered in the most accurate personal affairs, to the extent that they deprived the most important thing that God Almighty has permitted, which is thinking and appreciation of the human being.
The “awakening” was reduced by the effects of political will in countries, but in other countries it continued to deepen due to the fall of the ruling regimes. So, it restores what was in the countries that partially started the awakening.
The response to these calls gives definitive indications that the awakening has not been completed, and that the “awakening” stocks are still plentiful and are waiting to be activated to regain the effect. It seems that what has been done is not enough. The pulpits are still broadcasting the same discourse filled with hatred and intimidation, which are the characteristics that established that state from which blasphemous ideas and refusal to accept the other, even though he is a partner in the homeland and destiny, were leaked.
In order for the awakening to be complete, the Arab regimes should come together for a summit under a clear and explicit title to confirm the complete rejection of extremist ideas and misinterpretations of the Arab and Islamic heritage, and release the eyes of researchers examiners to cleanse them of plankton and impurities, so that this nation regains its role in competing with other civilizations to produce benefits for humanity, instead of One of the explosive belts.. This is the historical mission of this generation with all the ingredients it possesses, and they are many, even if they are scattered. It is not possible to waste time hesitating towards the decisive step to complete the awakening from the “awakening.”
* Yemeni writer
