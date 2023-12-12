In September 2022, the best and largest transportation company in the world made history by parading for the second time on the catwalks of the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) from the hand of a Latino creative director and philanthropist. Angelo Baque, founder of Awake NY, a leading streetwear brand, was the visionary who developed this limited-edition designer collection in collaboration with UPS to celebrate the vibrant Hispanic presence.

Models-showing-pieces-from-the-UPS-Awake-NY-collection-in front-of-La-Bodega-Baque.

For Baque, who achieved notoriety as brand director of the popular Supreme, this partnership with UPS It was the perfect opportunity to “highlight our mutual dedication to empowering and unifying Latino communities,” he says. “The 'United Forever' statement is inspired by the UPS acronym and specifically illustrates solidarity within what can be a rather fragmented cultural identity.”

As part of the project, UPS also sponsored La Bodega Baque, a store pop up in Soho, at 63 Spring St., where select merchandise from small Hispanic entrepreneurs was sold, highlighting their unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit, as well as the designs of 'Unidos Para Siempre', the limited edition product of the UPS x Awake NY collaboration . Baque Winery was listed as a “must visit during NYFW” by USA TODAY, while Complex included her on their list of “best style launches of the week”.

This was a collaboration with a philanthropic purpose, as all proceeds from the UPS x Awake collection, plus an additional $50,000 grant, went to support a scholarship program for Latino students in The High School of Fashion IndustriesNew York, a public high school founded in 1926 and dedicated to educating the next generation of professionals in the sartorial, visual, graphic arts and fashion industry.

Baque was born in Richmond Hills, a predominantly Hispanic and Native American neighborhood in southern Queens, New York, raised by a single mother of Ecuadorian origin. “I come from a home of Latino immigrants. On the weekends, my mother would play merengue, salsa and a lot of boleros, which are extremely sad and suicidal love songs. She swept and cried while she listened to the music. In our house we didn't hear songs in English, except the ones my sister and I listened to,” he told Trey Taylor about his adolescence. for Carhartt WIP Magazineas part of the “Heroes” series that collects the influences that have shaped the work and personality of emblematic figures from the world of fashion, music and art.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Designer, Angelo Baque attends Awake NY x UPS at NYFW: The Shows Presents La Bodega Baque on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) Jenny Anderson (Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

“I am very proud of my roots,” he confessed to ER Pulgar for Latina magazine. “We didn't have much when he was a kid. That's why I know that the best moments in music, art and fashion come from creating something from nothing. My mother taught me my work ethic. I swear she could do magic with 50 dollars. She taught me to never accept the first offer: you always have to be open to conversation and debate. “Never take no for an answer.”

From a very young age, Braque began working in different stores in Manhattan, until in 2003 he joined what would become the influential concept store and cult brand. Name of War. Three years later, in 2006, he was hired by Supreme, overseeing the brand's creative output for a decade that was defining in its establishment in the market. Baque had met Supreme founder James Jebbia a few years earlier while working as a sales associate at Stüssy. In 2012 he decided to launch his own brand Awake NY, as a personal project, to capture the vibrant diversity and unrepeatable and timeless style of the Big Apple, and four years later, in 2016, at the age of 38, he left Supreme to found his creative agency Baque Creative and develop your own brand.

Baque is preceded by a long reputation for social responsibility and coordinating philanthropic initiatives to help his community, especially in crisis situations, such as supporting victims of the fire at a 19-story residential tower in the Bronx in January 2022, which claimed 17 lives, including eight minors, and left 44 injured. That is why this philanthropic partnership with UPS is not fortuitous, but the result of an organic process that is in Awake's DNA. Caiza Andresen, writing for Title Magdefines the urban concept of Baque's brand as “edutainment”: educational entertainment, since it alludes to the awakening of social consciousness as part of its graphic proposal, although Baque admits that at first it was a totally “narcissistic” choice. since his name is Angelo is obsessed with words that start with A.

This fortunate decision has ended up defining the mission of a brand that gravitates with the political pulse of the times, going from awareness to the creation of social synergy. “When Awake creates, we do it to bring people together. “I am grateful to have a partner that is shining a spotlight on small businesses and dynamic Latin designers while supporting our next generation of creatives,” Baque explains the purpose of his brand and this collaboration with UPS that will drive access. to financing and will expand Latino representation in the world of fashion.

This is another initiative that demonstrates UPS's commitment to supporting minority-owned small businesses with the funds and resources they need to succeed and grow. In that sense, UPS also offers various training programs and rate discounts such as “Let's be Unstoppable” which gives small business owners the essential boost for their business to take off and establish themselves in international markets. Another UPS initiative that Latino entrepreneurs can benefit from is its partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur, which provides mentorship and access to funding to minority founders operating in the United States.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Victor Vegas, Dash López and guests attend Awake NY x UPS at NYFW: The Shows Presents La Bodega Baque on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) Jenny Anderson (Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

By joining the learning community of The Lonely Entrepreneurmembers have access to an unlimited network of contacts and resources, plus 500 learning modules with all the information a business owner needs to know about leadership, recruiting, finance, fundraising, data analysis, marketing, and deals legal, as well as individualized tutoring focused on the opportunities and challenges of your company.

At the end of the three weeks of training, entrepreneurs will be prepared to apply for UPS grants through the action opportunity funda Hispanic-owned organization that has invested more than $500 million in its clients, 90% of whom are women, ethnic minority or immigrant entrepreneurs, in its 25 years of operation.