AvtoVAZ will start production of new Lada cars from 2023 at a price above 1 million rubles. The president of the company, Nicolas Maure, spoke about this at a briefing with reporters.

“From 2023 to 2026, we will be entering the model range renewal cycle. These will be absolutely new models that will bring the Lada brand into a somewhat higher price segment compared to the current Lada model range, ”he said.

According to him, Lada will not only be a fairly affordable brand for consumers, but also a brand that provides consumers with good characteristics, properties and product values ​​for the corresponding money.

At the first stage, it is planned to bring the cost of Lada at 1 million rubles, and at the second – 1.2 million rubles.

“We will continue to offer reasonably affordable cars at the lower end of the price segment. But at the same time, in the next five years, we plan to come out at a car price much higher than the threshold of 1 million rubles, ”said Nicolas Maure.

According to him, this will work only if AvtoVAZ is able to offer a really interesting ratio of price to properties and value of the product for consumers, which is already the case for the Lada Vesta model.

“Of course, we would like the prices for our cars to start from less than 1 million rubles. Today the cheapest Lada Granta starts at 570 thousand rubles. And in order to maintain this affordable price, perhaps we will keep the production of the current Granta for a longer period, as was the case with Lada Priora in its time, ”added the top manager.

AvtoVAZ also plans to launch a common CMF-B platform in Russia, on which models of the B, B + segment and maybe even C class, from the whales of Nicolas More, will be built.

“Renault, Lada and Mitsubishi models will be produced on this platform. This will be a common platform. We assume that all related models of all brands can be produced on the same production lines, ”said Nicolas Maure.

New cars that will be produced on this platform will begin to appear from the end of 2022, he said.

On June 9, it was reported that the Russian automaker AvtoVAZ released a new version of the Lada Vesta model, which was named Comfort Light. The Comfort Light version is identical to the Comfort configuration, but differs in the absence of an audio system and a multifunction steering wheel, which made it possible to reduce the cost of the model.