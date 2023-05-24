In 2024, AvtoVAZ will launch the production of natural gas-powered Lada Vesta family cars, informs May 24, Wednesday, “RIA Novosti” with reference to the vice-president for external relations and interaction with shareholders of AvtoVAZ Sergey Gromak.

Gromak said that in 2024 and 2025, AvtoVAZ will launch two models with a gas power plant running on methane, on compressed natural gas: the first car powered by alternative fuel will be Lada Vesta, and a year later the Russian manufacturer will introduce a high-capacity station wagon Lada Largus running on natural gas. gas.

“Moreover, Lada Largus will have a new layout: gas cylinders will be located under the bottom of the trunk, thereby not hiding the trunk space, and in a car like Largus, this is important for both summer residents and small businesses,” Gromak noted.

Also, the vice president for external relations and interaction with shareholders of AvtoVAZ said that in 2023 the Russian car manufacturer, together with an industrial partner in Togliatti, presented the Lada Granta CNG model, which runs on natural gas. According to the expert, this year AvtoVAZ plans to produce about 3.5 thousand gas-powered Lada Granta.

On May 15, it became known that sales of the updated version of Lada Vesta NG after a deep modernization will begin at the end of May. The new generation Vesta will be sold with both eight-valve and 16-valve powerplants. A 1.6-liter 16-valve gasoline engine develops 106 hp. and 148 Nm, while the power of the budget eight-valve version of the internal combustion engine is 90 hp. with a torque of 143 Nm.

Both versions of the Vesta NG power plant are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. In the future, according to AvtoVAZ, a variator will be added to the 16-valve engine. On Monday, May 15, AvtoVAZ assembled the first 13 Lada Vesta NG cars with a 16-valve engine and an Enjoy multimedia system – such cars will also go on sale at the end of May.