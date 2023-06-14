The Russian manufacturer AvtoVAZ plans to use the workforce of those sentenced to corrective labor: the decision is primarily due to the increased volume of cars produced in Tolyatti. This was announced on June 14 Interfax with reference to the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Samara region.

From September, 28% of convicts (1.1 thousand people) can start working on the assembly line of Lada Vesta NG, and 40% (2.9 thousand) from January next year.

The regional Federal Penitentiary Service believes that with the participation of the labor of convicts, AvtoVAZ can receive up to 50% of the labor resources needed to produce the planned volume of cars.

Now 19 categories of specialists are in demand at AvtoVAZ: mechanics of mechanical assembly works, operators of metalworking equipment, blacksmiths-punchers and painters.

On June 11, AvtoVAZ began checking three dealerships after the publication of an unreasonable increase in prices for Lada Vesta cars. We are talking about three dealer centers in Moscow – Avtogermes, Torgmash and Tekhinkom. The company stressed that since June 10, the shipment of new Lada Vesta cars to companies that own these dealerships has been suspended.