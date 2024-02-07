AvtoVAZ switched to a new supplier of airbags for Lada

The Russian concern AvtoVAZ has switched to an alternative supplier of airbags for Lada Vesta cars from February 7, 2024. From this date, cars will be equipped with two airbags, reports “Prime” with reference to the company's statement.

The previous airbag supplier refused to ship airbags due to sanctions. Against this background, the concern released a limited batch of more affordable Vesta and Granta without these elements of the security system. This was done to maintain uninterrupted production and employment of personnel, AvtoVAZ said.

By the end of February, the concern plans to return the driver's airbag to the Lada Granta, and in March – an element of the safety system for the front passenger. They want to implement these measures after carrying out the necessary tests, the concern clarified. The head of AvtoVAZ, Maxim Sokolov, noted that active work is currently underway to equip the Legend and Travel models with airbags.

Earlier, the Interfax agency, citing the press service of AvtoVAZ, reported that in January 2024, sales of Lada cars increased by 19.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023. A total of 20,835 vehicles were sold in the first month of this year.