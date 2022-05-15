Avtovaz prepares to stop production for five days. The Russian company, controlled by Renault and manufacturer of Renault and Lada models, has announced that it will stop assembly operations at its factory in the mother country from 16 to 20 May next: the company has put shortage of components responsibility for this stop. The decision taken by Avtovaz follows that taken several weeks ago by Renault, which stopped production at the Moscow plant.

But that’s not all: Avtovaz has also made it known that he will introduce one four day work week for three months starting in June, confirming the fact that Western sanctions following the Russian military operation in Ukraine are making it difficult for local companies to operate. We recall that Renault is preparing to sell its 68% controlling stake in the Russian Avtovaz: negotiations are underway, with the state body Nami which would be ready to grab the shares currently held by the French company. There sale of the shares However, it will not correspond to a definitive farewell by Renault in Avtovaz, given that the Losanga company will have an option of five or six years in its favor, a period during which it can decide to buy back the shares of the Russian company.