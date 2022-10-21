The AvtoVAZ enterprise has begun selecting suppliers who will manufacture components for the Lada Vesta NG. This was announced on October 21 by a group on the social network VKontakte.

The community noted that the main criterion for evaluating such companies will be the readiness to ensure a confident start in the production of the flagship model in March 2023, as well as support with the necessary nodes for the production of the car in the future.

In addition, the plant wants to return the practice that was in effect at AvtoVAZ before Renault specialists began to manage the enterprise – in addition to the nominated suppliers of parts for the conveyor, there were also alternative component manufacturers then.

The community believes that the launch of Lada Vesta NG at the main site of the plant in Togliatti will be the company’s first powerful independent project after foreign partners left AvtoVAZ.

On October 20, AvtoVAZ completed the first stage of recruitment of new employees, during which over 1,000 people got jobs at the automobile plant. Experts believe that the newcomers will “close” the plant’s priority personnel needs. In 2023, the mass recruitment of employees at the enterprise will be resumed. It is due to the fact that AvtoVAZ will start producing a new model, Lada Vesta.