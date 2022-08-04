AvtoVAZ in Izhevsk showed on August 4 a prototype of the electric version of Lada Largus. To transfer the machine to electric traction, no major changes to the machine are required. This was reported on August 4 by the portal auto.mail.ru.

The resource noted that in order to transfer to cars for electric traction, he does not need global changes in the body. The Lada e-Largus electric motor can be installed practically in regular places without global alterations in the engine compartment, including spars and a subframe.

The traction battery will not hide usable space in the cabin. In the passenger version, the electric station wagon will be offered in 7 or 5-seater versions. The load capacity of the cargo van will be 800 kg.

The resource noted that visually e-Largus looks like an ordinary car with an internal combustion engine. It is possible that the configuration of the electric version will be exactly the same.

The estimated power reserve of the electric station wagon, which will be assembled in Izhevsk, will be about 350-400 km for the passenger version. For a cargo van, the range will be slightly less, in the region of 250 km.

So far, the company is choosing between a nickel-cobalt-magnesium and a lithium-iron-phosphate battery. It is noteworthy that according to AvtoVAZ, more than 60% of the components for the new Largus modification are localized in Russia.

Prototype models for testing and certification will appear in 2023.

