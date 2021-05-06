The Russian company AvtoVAZ sold 37,931 vehicles in April 2021, which is four times more than in April 2020 and 17.4% higher than sales in the same month of 2019. About this on May 6 informs press service of the brand.

The best-selling Lada model in April this year was Granta with a result of 14,050 cars. The second place is occupied by Lada Vesta, its sales amounted to 11,178 cars. The third – Lada Largus with a result of 4347 vehicles (cumulative results of sales of passenger station wagons and commercial vans).

It is noted that the recovery in demand for Lada cars is associated with the launch of sales of new cars – Niva Travel and the Largus family, effective measures of state support for demand, as well as attractive financial products.

On March 24, it was reported that AvtoVAZ began selling the Xray model with a 1.6-liter engine and a robotic gearbox.

The Lada XRay car with a basic unit paired with a robotic transmission will be available in several performance levels: Comfort, Club and Luxe / Prestige.