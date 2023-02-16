AvtoVAZ may take a quarter of the annual production of the new model Lada Vesta NG. It is assumed that in 2023 the plant can produce 100 thousand cars of the flagship model, the Atypical AvtoVAZ community reported on February 16 on the VKontakte social network.

The new model differs from the previous generation Vesta NG with a changed appearance, different bumpers and LED lighting. In addition, Lada Vesta NG received a new center console in the cabin, an original three-spoke steering wheel and a new climate control unit.

Atypical AvtoVAZ Group believes that the start of serial production of Lada Vesta NG will take place in Togliatti on March 3 this year. The company did not officially confirm this information, but noted that the launch of the release of the new product is indeed scheduled for March 2023.

The general production plan for the current year at AvtoVAZ is 401,000 vehicles.

On February 14, AvtoVAZ patented a new dashboard interface for the Lada Vesta model. This was announced on its official website by the Federal Institute of Industrial Property (FIPS). The patent images show that the car will receive a virtual dashboard that will provide the driver with a wide variety of useful information. The screen can show open car doors, average vehicle speed, range, clock, average fuel consumption, warnings about malfunctions, fuel temperature gauge and other necessary parameters. Experts suggested that, most likely, the new interface will be available only for the most expensive versions of Lada Vesta NG. The owner of the new instrument cluster is AvtoVAZ.