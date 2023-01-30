AvtoVAZ faced a small shortage of paints and varnishes, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Russian automobile manufacturer on January 30.

It is clarified that there is a shortage of individual shades.

As emphasized in the company, it is planned to resolve the situation in the near future with the support of the relevant ministry.

As the publication wrote Vedomosti, according to the information of the interviewed dealers, Lada cars can only be ordered in white, black, dark green. Cars with other shades may not become available until March at the earliest.

Earlier, on January 17, it became known that the company faced a shortage of automotive paint.

In mid-January, it was reported that the Association of European Businesses summed up the sales of new cars in 2022 in the Russian market: AvtoVAZ, which managed to load the conveyor with simplified versions of its cars, remains the undisputed market leader – 188,645 cars. In the top three most popular models: Granta, Niva, Vesta.

On January 30, the general director of the automobile concern Maxim Sokolov said that AvtoVAZ intends to reformat the former Nissan car plant under the Lada brand in a short time.