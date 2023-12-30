Avtovaz think big for next year. After seeing its production targets for 2023 fail due to sanctions imposed by the West and in particular by the United States, Russia's largest car manufacturer has made it known that it plans to increase production of its Lada brand cars to 500,000 units throughout 2024. For comparison, this year the cars assembled were around 374,000, in line with the latest forecasts drawn up by the company in November.

Sanctions on the rump

Recall that in September the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia's industrial sector, maritime sector and technology suppliers, as well as against weapons systems production and repair facilities. Among the many companies affected by these measures, Reuters reports, there is also Avtovaz, which is why the Russian company itself has decided to scale back the production estimates mentioned above, in particular 10% for the Lada brand. But in 2024 the script could change: Avtovaz wants to grow again, with or without sanctions.