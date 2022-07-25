AvtoVAZ: the price of Niva Legend 2022 will be from 647.6 thousand rubles with a preferential loan

The cost of a three-door Lada Niva Legend SUV in the new Classic 2022 configuration will be 647,600 rubles under the state soft lending program or from 796,500 rubles without using it. Such prices named AvtoVAZ in a post on its website.

The publication clarifies that the car is equipped with “everything that is necessary both for everyday driving in populated areas, and for confidently overcoming unpaved, sandy, snowy areas.” Power steering and front power windows are provided. In addition, the machine is “adapted to the installation of accessories.”

The head of the company Maxim Sokolov previously emphasized that the resumption of production of the three-door SUV Lada Niva Legend in a simplified configuration is “a real victory for the entire AvtoVAZ team.” Then the press service noted that the equipment was designed to minimize dependence on the supply of imported components.

In June, the concern also presented prices for a simplified 2022 Lada Granta Classic – they start at 658,300 rubles, taking into account the benefit of 20,000 rubles under the trade-in and Lada Finance programs. These models are also offered in a simplified version – without an airbag, ABS, an ERA-GLONASS panic button and with a reduced environmental class.