“Auto news of the day”: the release of the new version of Lada Niva Sport will start before the end of the year

By the end of the year, a completely new version of the Lada Niva Sport SUV will go into production, and the test assembly, which was reported on social networks, is part of the process of preparing the model for the series. About this with reference to the press service of AvtoVAZ write “Auto news of the day.”

The car is a sports version of the three-door Niva Legend. It will receive a modified exterior and interior and a number of other improvements, including a 16-valve 1.6-liter engine from Granta Sport.

Instead of three transmission levers, like the Niva Legend, the new Niva is equipped with only two, that is, a single lever was introduced into the design to control the transfer case and differential lock, as has already been done in the Niva Travel.

At the beginning of June it was reported that Niva fell in price by four percent in May compared to the previous month. According to experts, this situation is associated with a drop in demand for all-terrain vehicles with the onset of the summer season.

And earlier, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2024), AvtoVAZ showed a prototype of the electric version of the Niva Travel SUV, which is tentatively called E-Niva.