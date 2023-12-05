AvtoVAZ announced plans to produce 200 thousand Lada Grantas in 2023

This year, AvtoVAZ’s production plans include the production of 200 thousand Lada Granta cars, the best-selling and budget model in the company’s line. This was stated by the president of the automaker Maxim Sokolov, speaking at the People Forum, reports RIA News.

According to him, the plant’s conveyors operate at the highest productivity, and the level of robotization and automation, for example, on the Granta welding line, is 82 percent. “The best factories in Japan at one time were 90 percent. This level of labor productivity is directly at AvtoVAZ itself,” Sokolov pointed out.

AvtoVAZ’s production plan for 2023 was 400 thousand cars. At the same time, earlier the head of the enterprise did not exclude that by the end of the year it would have to be adjusted by 10 percent, that is, by 40 thousand units, due to the influence of Western sanctions.

In early December, Sokolov announced plans to postpone the launch of mass production of the Lada Iskra, which will become an affordable Russian passenger car on a high-tech platform. Work on the new model at the Tolyatti plant will begin not at the end of 2024, but at the beginning of 2025.

In mid-September, the Agency for External Labor Migration of Uzbekistan announced the dispatch of the first batch of compatriots to the AvtoVAZ plant. Prior to this, the management of the enterprise approached the department of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in the Samara region with a proposal to hire prisoners, because it was faced with a shortage of employees.