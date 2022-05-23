After the farewell of Renault to the group AvtoVAZa Russian company that also manages the brand She gives it, it’s time for managerial adjustments. With the transfer of the shares of the Lozenge to the Russian scientific research institute NAMI, on the other hand, at the price of only one ruble and that is practically free, it is no longer necessary for the management to have a European representation of some kind. AvtoVAZ is back to being one hundred percent Russian, and whether this is good or bad for the quality of its cars, we will find out only in a few years (although most analysts agree: it could be a step backwards).

With the departure of Nicolas Maure, the new CEO of the Russian automotive group will be Maksim Yurevich Sokolov. It is a former transport minister, who made his political contribution between 2012 and 2018. In a press release, Sokolov said: “the most important goal for us is to rapidly develop our supplier base, giving priority to those on Russian soil“. The statement is rather ‘on the spot’, given that due to sanctions, Russian car manufacturers are in difficulty in obtaining the necessary components to produce.

AvtoVAZ production has been discontinued, and work shifts will not be reopened until at least 27 May precisely due to a lack of parts and a very low level of demand. In addition to AvtoVAZ, NAMI also controls the Aurus Motors brand.