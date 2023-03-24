The Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad will start producing commercial vehicles, including Chinese Foton electric trucks. This was reported on March 23 by the portal “Chinese cars”.

According to the official statement of the representative of the press service of the plant Alexei Khramtsovsky, today the company is developing several projects for the production of commercial vehicles.

“We are talking about the segment of light-duty and medium-duty trucks that are not currently represented on the local product market,” the portal quotes him as saying.

However, the company declined to name specific brands. Nevertheless, the editors of Chinese Automobiles found out that the Chinese brand Foton will become a partner of Avtotor.

So, on the pictures published by the portal from the workshops of the enterprise, you can see the chassis of Foton trucks. It is noted that this is a Foton iBlue EV model. Its dimensions are 5995 x 2200 x 3140 mm, while the dimensions of the cargo compartment are 4170 x 2100 mm. The carrying capacity of this model reaches 1230 kg with a total curb weight of 4495 kg. In addition, the battery capacity of the truck is 104 kWh, which means that its charge should be enough for 410 km of travel.

However, the editors of Chinese Automobiles note that for the Russian market, the characteristics may be changed, since the bumpers of the cars in the photo differ from the original ones.

Earlier, on March 21, Andrei Tolstobrov, General Director of Kaliningrad Automotive Industry JSC, said that in 2023 the Avtotor plant plans to produce up to 80 thousand cars, including commercial ones.

Prior to that, on March 16, it became known that at the end of spring, Avtotor will begin production of the Kaiyi X3 and X3 Pro crossovers. At the moment, cars are undergoing a certification procedure.

On February 9, Avtotor announced plans to start serial production of a four-seater frame-and-panel electric car in the first quarter of 2024. The production of a pilot batch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023. The platform that will underlie the electric vehicle has been developed by Avtotor.