In 2023, the Avtotor plant plans to produce up to 80,000 vehicles. This was announced on Tuesday, March 21, at the intersectoral automobile congress by Andrey Tolstobrov, General Director of JSC Kaliningrad Autoindustry.

“In January, the production of Kaiyi cars began at the enterprise. In the near future, the plant will start producing several more new car brands, including commercial models,” he said.

Tolstobrov did not specify what brands he was talking about, but added that the share of commercial models by the end of the year would be about 5,000 cars produced at the Kaliningrad plant.

The fact that Avtotor will expand the Kaiyi model line became known on March 16. Thus, the plant will begin production of the Kaiyi X3 and X3 Pro crossovers.

On February 9, Avtotor announced plans to start serial production of a four-seater frame-and-panel electric car in the first quarter of 2024. The production of a pilot batch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023. The platform that will underlie the electric vehicle has been developed by Avtotor.