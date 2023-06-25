Avtodor: traffic along the entire M-4 Don highway is in normal mode

Traffic along the entire M-4 Don highway is proceeding as usual. This was announced in the official Telegram-Avtodor channel.

On June 24, the M-4 Don highway was blocked in several areas against the backdrop of a rebellion by the private military company (PMC) Wagner. As of the morning of June 25, traffic restrictions remained on the M-4 in the Tula and Moscow regions.