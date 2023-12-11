Joost Klein will represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year. That's what the AVROTROS makes announced on Monday. The broadcaster chose Klein, who became known as a ten-year-old boy with his own YouTube channel, over more than six hundred other entries.

In his music, 26-year-old Klein, who performs under the stage name Joost, mainly focuses on Dutch-language hip hop. According to the broadcaster, Klein knows how to “enchant” a growing national and international audience with his “catchy beats and creative wordplay”. The selection committee points out the “European hit potential of the submitted song”.

During the selection process, radio station NPO 3FM started a petition to guide the popular Klein to the annual event. That was passed at least 25,000 people signed. The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö next year between May 7 and 11.

German summer hit

In 2018 Joost founded his own label: Albino Sports. Last month he performed twice for a sold-out AFAS Live and previously he performed at Lowlands and Pinkpop. Joost, from Leeuwarden, scored a hit in Germany last summer with the song Friesenjung. The song, which he made together with the Berlin rapper Ski Aggu, is an adaptation of Englishman In New York from 1987 by Sting.

