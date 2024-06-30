Singer Avril Lavigne, 39, can now add the Order of Canada to her long list of accolades.

This civil honor is given to those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country, in addition to recognizing their achievements, in this case artistic.

Mary Simon, Canada’s Governor General, announced Lavigne and other distinguished citizens as this year’s honorees, according to NME. In total, 83 individuals have been honored, including artists, scientists, economists, poets and activists.

“With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, Avril paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music, and continues to do so to this day,” Simon said in a statement.

The Governor also highlighted the singer’s support for people living with disabilities and serious illnesses through The Avril Lavigne Foundation.

The news of this recognition comes at a successful stage for the Canadian, who is giving concerts to promote her album Greatest Hits, released on June 21. The album includes several of her most successful songs, such as “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and “Girlfriend.”

Another famous Canadian singer-songwriter, Daniel Lavoie, was named an Officer of the Order, as was percussionist Beverley Johnston and conductor Kent Nagano.