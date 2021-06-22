Avril Lavigne caused a sensation among her followers around the world by reappearing in their lives. This time, the renowned Canadian singer debuted in TikTok with his famous song “Sk8r Boi”.

Last Monday, June 21, the 36-year-old artist joined the fever of said social network, which is dominated, for the most part, by young people, but which various artists have found a tool to interact with their fans and promote your projects.

Avril lavigne He had no better idea than to launch his first video on TikTok in collaboration with the American Tony Hawk, considered one of the best skaters in the world. Many of the users were surprised not only by the reappearance of their favorite artist, but also by the skill of the athlete at 53 years old.

In the 30-second clip, the Canadian can be seen squatting while singing her well-known song and then passing Hawk, who showed off with his skateboard.

The video of Avril lavigne on TikTok It is less than a day old and already has 13,000,000 views and more than 76,000 comments from its fans.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer invited her followers to see her clip. “I just posted my first TikTok with the legendary Tony Hawk Take a look! ”He wrote.

Avril Lavigne reappears and debuts on TikTok with her song “Sk8r Boi” featuring Tony Hawk. Photo: Avril Lavigne / Instagram

Users did not take long to express themselves with the best comments. “When the skater boy meets the skater girl”, “This I did not expect”, “It is wonderful to see them together”, “They look very beautiful”, were some of the messages they wrote to Avril Lavigne.

Avril Lavigne, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.