avril lavigne, also known as ‘The princess of pop-punk’, moved thousands of Peruvians with the announcement of her visit to Peru after 11 years since her last performance in our country. On this note, Discover how to get pre-sale tickets for the concert of the interpreter of “Complicated” this coming September 5, at the Arena Peru in Lima.

When will the Avril Lavigne concert in Peru be?

avril lavigne He will perform his most iconic songs again, and will present the songs from his new album “Love sux”, during a special concert that will take place on September 5.

Avril Lavigne will arrive in Lima to present her new album. Photo: Teleticket

When do tickets go on presale for the Avril Lavigne 2022 concert?

As announced, the pre-sale of tickets to attend the concert of avril lavigne It will start tomorrow, Friday, May 13, and will end on Saturday, May 14. Tickets can be purchased on the Teleticket website. The discount can only be accessed when buying with any Interbank card.

How to buy presale tickets for Avril Lavigne’s concert in Peru?

To get tickets and see avril lavigne in Lima, you should visit the Teleticket portal. It is necessary to have an account and be logged in at the time of purchase. These are the steps you must follow once inside:

Go to the Teleticket website ( https://teleticket.com.pe/

Select the promotional image of the Avril Lavigne concert

Wait to be assigned a place in the virtual queue

Select the area of ​​your preference

Make the payment with an Interbank card.

Avril Lavigne in Peru: ticket prices and areas. Photo: Teleticket

Avril Lavigne in Peru: pre-sale ticket price

Pre-sale tickets to attend the Avril Lavigne concert will be enabled from tomorrow (Friday 13) and until Saturday May 14. These are the ticket prices using the Interbank discount:

Field A: S/ 380.00

Camp B: S/ 190.00

Grandstand: S/ 130.00

When is the general sale of tickets for the Avril Lavigne concert in Peru?

One day after the pre-sale ends, that is to say on Sunday, May 15, the regular sale begins for the show of avril lavigne. Teleticket confirmed what the ticket prices are for each specific zone.

Field A: S/ 448.00

Camp B: S/ 224.00

Grandstand: S/ 153.00

Where will the Avril Lavigne concert be in Peru 2022?

the show that avril lavigne will give in Lima to present the songs from his latest album, “Love sux”, will take place at the Arena Peru Convention Center. This is located in the district of Santiago de Surco, on Avenida Javier Prado Este 4406.

Three types of tickets have been put on sale for the Avril Lavigne concert. Photo: AFP

The best songs of Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne reached world fame in the early 2000s, after releasing his first album “Let go”. These are some of the most popular songs of the artist: