There Avowed Narrative LeadKate Dollarhyde, left Obsidian. The team is now looking for someone to replace the woman.

Dollarhyde writes, via Twitter“After five fantastic years at Obsidian, I am leaving the studio to pursue my own creative goals! This is my last week with the team. I am grateful to the many brilliant designers I have been fortunate enough to learn from, and to all of them. the dear friends I have met. Thank you all “.

Dollarhyde, as he also explains in a later tweet, has worked on Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire, The Outer Worlds and related DLCs. “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of creating some of the worlds you love,” says Obsidian’s former narrative lead.

Through Obsidian site We also discover that the team is looking for a new or new Lead Narrative Designer who will work on the company’s “next RPG”. Responsibilities include managing the writing team, providing guidance on the style and aesthetic of the game’s storytelling, but also writing certain portions of the game’s dialogue and lyrics. We are looking for a person with at least three years of experience and at least one published game, who has multiple choice dialogues.

Recently, we also discovered that Avowed may be in development with Unreal Engine 5 – the Lead VFX Artist is in fact working with Niagara technology.