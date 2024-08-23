While next-gen hardware theoretically allows games to run at 4K and 60fps, the truth is that developers constantly struggle to maintain top-notch visuals. Xbox Series X|S has been the target of much criticism for this, and It has now been revealed that Avowed will run at just 30fps at launch.

Through an interview on the Iron Lords podcast, Matt Hansen, art director of the title, has revealed that Avowed will run at just 30fps on the Xbox Series X|S. Here, the developer noted that 60fps is not necessary, Because this is a single player first person game. In addition, he pointed out that in order to maintain the desired visual level, a series of sacrifices had to be made. This is what he said about it:

“Our goal is to reach 30 frames per second, at least. That is the expectation. It’s a single-player first-person game, you don’t necessarily need those 60 frames. And that allows us to really improve the visual effects, the lighting and all that. It’s a compromise we decided to make relatively early on, and we’re very happy with it. The game runs pretty well for how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal. It’s one of the last things you do.”

Now, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to Xbox Series X|S owners, as its latest exclusives have also hit the market running at just 30fps. This happened with Starfield, Redfall and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. However, We have also seen these games receive subsequent updates that allow them to run at 60fps. This has already happened with the work of Bethesda and Arkane Austin, although it has not yet happened with the work of Ninja Theory.

In this way, Nothing rules out the possibility that Avowed receive an update that allows the game to run at 60fps on Xbox consoles. This is a result of top-notch visuals. In order to make a game look flawless, with effects like ray tracing, realistic lighting, and a resolution of 4K, or at least 1440p, developers have to sacrifice things like frame rate.

We remind you that Avowed Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as Game Pass day one, on February 18, 2025. In related topics, you can learn more about this game here. Similarly, Obsidian reveals why this title does not have multiplayer.

Author’s Note:

The promise of 4K at 60fps seems like a pipe dream these days, and that’s fine. Console gaming looks better than ever right now, so it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that some sacrifices have to be made to deliver on this.

Via: IGN