Directors Carrie Patel and Gabriel Paramo revealed on the Kinda Funny podcast that Avowed will include dark and disturbing scenarioswhich have not yet been shown in trailers and which will immerse players in a different atmosphere.

From this point of view, the authors stated that they took as a reference point the tone of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfirealso aiming to offer a wide chromatic variety to specifically characterize the various locations and give them a peculiar appearance.

“If you actually go and explore the world of Avowed, you’ll find darker moments,” Paramo told Kinda Funny. “So far we’ve shown the brighter, more colorful things, but there are also some dark and scary areas.”

In short, there is no need to be fooled by the colors and the “cheerful” approach used so far by the development team to present the RPG to the public, because under that veneer we will find much more.