After years working on projects such as Grounded and Pentimentat the beginning of 2025 it will finally be available Avowed on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Obsidian’s next work will give us an experience similar to what we saw with Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds. Now, and It has been confirmed that this title will have multiple endings.

During Gamescom, Carrie Patel, the game’s director, was questioned about IGN about the possibility of seeing multiple endings to our adventure in Avowed. While the developer did not offer a concrete answer, Yes he did mention that we will see multiple outcomes to our decisions. This is what he said:

“This is an Obsidian game, so your ending really is the sum total of your decisions throughout the game, across a lot of pieces of content that depend on what you found and what you did when you found it. And in terms of the story, there are a lot of decisions to make as well, about where your true loyalties lie, who your alliance is with at the end of the game. We’re really excited to see players explore those possibilities and just build their own story.”

It is clear that Avowed It will be a game with a lot of freedom, and considering the studio’s previous work, everyone is eagerly awaiting this title. We remind you that Avowed Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as day one on Game Pass, on February 18, 2025. In related topics, this is the game performance.

Via: Eurogamer