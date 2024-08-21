The Game Director did not want to give a precise number but said that they are counted with a double-digit number, that is, they are between 10 and 99 . On our side, we believe they are closer to 10 than 99, but technically there is no confirmation.

Avowed will be one of the next big Xbox RPGs, developed by Obsidian. The new adventure, set in the same world as Pillars of Eternity, will obviously have several finals . How many?

Obsidian’s words on Avowed

To the question “How many different endings are there?” The Game Director responded: “Okay, that’s very hard to say, I can tell you that our endings are double-digit and that they can be combined in many different ways. I mean, this is an Obsidian game, so your ending is really the sum total of your choices throughout the game, across various components, depending on what you’ve encountered and what you did when you found it.”

Speaking instead of the connections to Pillars of Eternitythe Director said that new players can rest assured: “We expect many players to approach Avowed as their first game set in the world of Eora.”

“For players who are already fans of Pillars there are certainly some references that they will recognize, but also the players who have never set foot in the world of Eora they’re going to have a lot of fun. We’ve built our game to draw them into this world. One thing you might notice in some of the dialogue is that there are these hints through a lore tool, so if you see a highlighted term that you’re not familiar with, you can press X when it appears and get a quick explanation of what it is without interrupting the flow of the conversation.”

Let’s also remember that in Avowed there will be no romantic relationships.