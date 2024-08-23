During a recent presentation of Avowed Its developers, Obsidian Entertainment, confirmed that the game will be locked to 30 FPS on consoles. This is even on the more powerful Xbox Series X, as they said that from the beginning this was the framerate they planned to launch it with.

The reason for this is that Avowed It’s a ‘visually very dense’ game so they wanted to maintain the aesthetics while maintaining adequate performance. Furthermore, its developers believe that having 60 FPS is not at all necessary to enjoy the game.

‘It’s a first-person single-player game, you don’t need that 60 FPS. That allows us to get more out of the VFX, lighting, and all that stuff. It was a decision we made very early in development and we’re very happy with it..’ Said Matt Hansen, the title’s art director.

Of course this doesn’t completely close the door to having 60 FPS in Avowed. After all other Xbox releases started with 30 FPS locked on consoles and then added 60 FPS capability with updates. As was the case with Starfield and Redfall. Will you guys wait to play until they release a framerate update?

What do we know about Avowed?

Avowed is the latest title from Obsidian Entertainment who gave us the excellent Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer WorldsLike those titles, this is an action RPG. Only here we will be taken to a fantasy world full of magic, bows and swords.

Its gameplay will allow us to enjoy it in first or third person. It also has combat that will allow us to combine spells with different weapons to overcome our rivals. In addition, it will not allow us to use combinations that are more suited to our game mode, such as combining two wands or two weapons of law or using the typical sword and shield. You will be able to try it when it comes out on February 18, 2025.

