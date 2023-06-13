Carrie Patel, game director of AvowedIt has provided new details about the game during a short interview at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, such as the fact that it will be as big as The Outer Worlds.

The first thing Patel was keen to clarify, however, is that it will not be necessary to have played Pillars of Eternity or Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire to enjoy the experience of Avowed, which will be set in the world of Eora (in the Living Lands, to be exact) but stands as a sort of welcome for users who are not familiar with such scenario yet.

However, those familiar with the franchise will be able to notice some details, and in particular the return of characters seen in Deadfireas well as the possibility of visiting already known places again.

While not a Watcher like in Pillars of Eternity, even in Avowed our character will boast a particular relationship with the game world and its energies: traits that we will be able to fully express thanks to the Spectacular first-person action gamewhich from this point of view stands out clearly compared to experiences with an isometric view.

Avowed will be available during 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X | S, obviously from day one on Xbox Game Pass.