The news about Avowed are scarce but the game remains one of the most awaited among those announced by Xbox Game Studios, therefore even a small hint like the fact that Superseed Studios seems to be collaborating with Obsidian development is interesting.

The information comes from the LinkedIn profile of Hans Carrasco, a character animation specialist within the team in question. Based on what is reported in the curriculum of the Character Animator in question, it seems that Superseed Studios is working on Avowed together with Obsidian.

It seems to be a support team that mostly specializes in cinematic cutscenes, probably in computer graphics but not only. It’s essentially an animation studio, apparently working on cutscenes for Avowed.

Among the previous works, Superseed counts several other video games also of considerable importance such as Diablo 4, for which he worked precisely on the “cinematic” scenes, but he also contributed to Oddworld Soulstorm, Brawl Stars and others.

Otherwise, we still don’t know much about Avowed, except that it’s Obsidian’s new first-person action RPG, set in the world of Pillars of Eternity. Pentiment’s narrative designer recently joined the development of the game.