The JeuxVidéo YouTube channel has published a very long 30 minute gameplay video Of Avowedwithout cuts and commentary, just what is needed to while away the wait for the launch scheduled for next year and get a better idea of ​​Obsidian’s RPG.

The footage comes from the PC test build made available during Gamescom 2024 in Cologne. The first third of the video consists of dialogue, a bit of exploration and a quick look at the character’s equipment and skills menu. Things then get more lively during the exploration of a dungeon peppered with monsters and undead where we see some combat phases. In this case the character used by the character is a bit of a jack of all trades, we see him fight with both a sword and magic, even showing off a setup with two magic wands to cast spells in bursts.