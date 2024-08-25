The JeuxVidéo YouTube channel has published a very long 30 minute gameplay video Of Avowedwithout cuts and commentary, just what is needed to while away the wait for the launch scheduled for next year and get a better idea of Obsidian’s RPG.
The footage comes from the PC test build made available during Gamescom 2024 in Cologne. The first third of the video consists of dialogue, a bit of exploration and a quick look at the character’s equipment and skills menu. Things then get more lively during the exploration of a dungeon peppered with monsters and undead where we see some combat phases. In this case the character used by the character is a bit of a jack of all trades, we see him fight with both a sword and magic, even showing off a setup with two magic wands to cast spells in bursts.
Our impressions of Avowed
The build shown in the video below is basically the same one we talked about in our Avowed hands-on, where we discussed the great potential of Obsidian’s action RPG, coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass next week. February 18th.
Further information also came from Gamescom, such as the fact that the game will have at least 10 different endings and that the framerate on consoles could aim for 30 fps to add more elements in terms of effects, lighting and more.
