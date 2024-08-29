Even with that in mind, however, Hansen’s statement seems to run a bit counter to previous claims from Obsidian, when developers at Gamescom 2024 reported that the console game currently appears to be targeting 30fps as the default.

There are perhaps some clarifications to be made: it is likely that Hansen is referring to average performance on different types of PC configurations, considering that the internal tests are conducted taking into account different hardware characteristics, therefore it is probably not a direct comparison between the console and a PC of high-end .

We have recently seen considerable discussion about whether Avowed could aim for 30 fps on consoles, although the issue has not yet been defined, so a recent statement from the Art Director at Obsidian working on the game, Matt Hansen, may further fuel the debate: the developer has in fact reported that the game often seems run better on Xbox Series X than PC in internal tests.

30 or 60 fps, then?

As we reported, this limit could still change, considering that there are still more than 4 months to go until the launch and that further optimizations could arrive later on.

However, it is possible at this point that the frame-rate decision could come from a compromise with the Xbox Series S, because the bigger console really does look not have any particular problemsaccording to the art director.

“We’re developing for Xbox and PC in tandem all the time, but honestly, one of the things that surprised me the most even in the early stages of development is how often Xbox Series X has better performance of the PC,” Hansen reported.

“The console works very, very well with Avowed. We didn’t need a lot of specific Xbox direction, while we’re still defining the features of the Xbox version. Series Sbecause it doesn’t have some more advanced elements on the backend, but we have an incredibly skilled team of engineers,” explained the Obsidian developer.

“Right now we’re very focused on refining the content that we have and at the same time on performance, because that always comes at the end… So, a lot of those things are hard to define now” Hansen said, effectively reiterating what other developers had previously said.

The art director also confirmed the use of the raytracing in some form for Avowed on Xbox consoles: “We’re looking at what components of ray tracing we want to use on Xbox, but there will definitely be some elements. Using ray tracing is one of those things where there are 12 different components that you can choose to use or not.”

